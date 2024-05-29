Aston Villa and Crystal Palace 'enquire' about former Derby County defender linked with Leeds United
The 22-year-old has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the last six months, with Leeds said to be among the clubs keen. However, if the Whites do want to try do a deal, it appears they will have competition.
According to The Mirror, Villa and Palace have both enquired about the Gent defender. Clubs in Europe are also said to be interested, with Lyon reported to be among those keeping tabs.
Brown has plied his trade in Belgium since last year, having initially made his senior breakthrough in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport. Born in England, he cut his teeth within Derby County’s youth system before moving abroad.
He has impressed in Belgium, becoming a key figure for Gent with displays that defy his tender years. He was recently rewarded for his progress with a maiden call-up to the England Elite League Squad, formerly known as the under-20s.
Leeds were reported as an interested party ahead of the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise. Daniel Farke’s defence was instead strengthened with the loan capture of Burnley defender Connor Roberts.
Burnley and Everton were also said to be keeping tabs on Brown, who has spoken of his pride at breaking into the England youth set-up. As reported by Sky Sports, he said: "It's what every single kid dreams of. I remember when I was 14, I used to watch YouTube videos of the players meeting up at St George's Park… to just be in that environment and in that set-up, it fills me and my family with immense pride."
