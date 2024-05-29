Leeds United-linked defender Archie Brown has reportedly attracted interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the last six months, with Leeds said to be among the clubs keen. However, if the Whites do want to try do a deal, it appears they will have competition.

According to The Mirror, Villa and Palace have both enquired about the Gent defender. Clubs in Europe are also said to be interested, with Lyon reported to be among those keeping tabs.

Brown has plied his trade in Belgium since last year, having initially made his senior breakthrough in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport. Born in England, he cut his teeth within Derby County’s youth system before moving abroad.

He has impressed in Belgium, becoming a key figure for Gent with displays that defy his tender years. He was recently rewarded for his progress with a maiden call-up to the England Elite League Squad, formerly known as the under-20s.

Leeds were reported as an interested party ahead of the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise. Daniel Farke’s defence was instead strengthened with the loan capture of Burnley defender Connor Roberts.