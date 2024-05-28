Connor Roberts has issued a heartfelt statement following the conclusion of his Leeds United loan spell.

The defender joined the Whites on loan in January, making a temporary switch from Burnley. He amassed 14 league appearances as the Whites reached the Championship play-off final but featured mostly from the bench.

The final appearance of his loan stint came at Wembley, when he entered the fray as Leeds chased an equaliser against Southampton.

In a statement issued via Instagram, Roberts said: “Football ey.. Obviously so disappointed not to achieve what we all wanted, but honestly what a massive privilege it was to play just a handful of games and be involved at this incredible football club. An invaluable experience and something I’ll remember forever! Thanks for the spectacular support ladies and gents!”

Connor Roberts' loan spell at Leeds United has come to an end. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Burnley published their retained list before Leeds’ defeat in the capital, confirming Roberts would be returning to Turf Moor upon the expiry of his loan deal. However, it remains to be seen whether he has a future with the Clarets.

There looks set to be a managerial change at the club, with Vincent Kompany understood to be Bayern Munich-bound. Roberts’ future, therefore, appears likely to be determined by Burnley’s choice of successor in the dugout.