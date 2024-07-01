Aston Villa have completed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

The playmaker has enjoyed a career renaissance at Kenilworth Road, rediscovering his mojo and enjoying a stellar season with the Hatters. Although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League, he had an impressive campaign and attracted admiring glances.

There was talk of interest from Manchester United but Villa have secured the 30-year-old’s signature, landing him on a permanent deal. The move marks a return to Villa Park, for Barkley, as he made 24 appearances for the club on loan during the 2020/21 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Barkley has left Luton Town for Aston Villa. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Luton manager Rob Edwards said: “We are disappointed to see Ross go, but we completely understand it and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.

“It was great to work with him for a season. He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I’m sure everyone will understand the opportunity.

“Playing in the Premier League is important for Ross, as is Champions League football. He still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so.

“We’ve had a good chat and Ross has thanked me and the club. We are parting on good terms and you never know what the future holds, I’ve got to say that. He loves all of the supporters and he wants to come back to watch a game. He actually said, ‘I want to come back for the Watford derby!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So let’s give him a great reception when he does come back during the season. He’ll always be welcome.”