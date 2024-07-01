Aston Villa complete signing of former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United midfielder from Luton Town
The playmaker has enjoyed a career renaissance at Kenilworth Road, rediscovering his mojo and enjoying a stellar season with the Hatters. Although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League, he had an impressive campaign and attracted admiring glances.
There was talk of interest from Manchester United but Villa have secured the 30-year-old’s signature, landing him on a permanent deal. The move marks a return to Villa Park, for Barkley, as he made 24 appearances for the club on loan during the 2020/21 season.
Luton manager Rob Edwards said: “We are disappointed to see Ross go, but we completely understand it and he leaves with our best wishes and thanks.
“It was great to work with him for a season. He was amazing, provided lots of good memories for us all and the supporters fell in love with him, but I’m sure everyone will understand the opportunity.
“Playing in the Premier League is important for Ross, as is Champions League football. He still wants to play for England and believes this gives him the best chance to do so.
“We’ve had a good chat and Ross has thanked me and the club. We are parting on good terms and you never know what the future holds, I’ve got to say that. He loves all of the supporters and he wants to come back to watch a game. He actually said, ‘I want to come back for the Watford derby!’
“So let’s give him a great reception when he does come back during the season. He’ll always be welcome.”
Barkley was nurtured within Everton’s youth system and had two stints in Yorkshire while cutting his teeth. He was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in 2012 and enjoyed a productive spell, although struggled for minutes when he joined Leeds in 2013.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.