The winger has been almost unstoppable in the Championship this season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists. He has helped Leeds emerge as serious promotion contenders and the club currently sit third in the second tier.

His form, however, does not appear to have gone unnoticed. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “several” Premier League including Villa are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Leeds are said to have no intention of selling Summerville, who was linked with Premier League side Burnley in the summer. The Clarets reportedly had a £20m offer for the winger knocked back, while Everton and Crystal Palace were also said to be interested in him.

Crysencio Summerville has been in sensational form for Leeds United. Image: Roberts Photo/Getty Images

While a number of his teammates sought to leave West Yorkshire following relegation to the Championship, Summerville remained and the Whites have reaped the benefits of the retention.

He first arrived at Elland Road in 2020, joining as part of Leeds’ post-promotion recruitment drive. He had tasted senior football in the Netherlands but had to be patient in the Premier League and played the bulk of his early football in England at under-23 level.