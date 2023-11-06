The 22-year-old has taken centre stage at Elland Road this season, starting the campaign in the best form of his Leeds career.

He has scored six goals and registered four assists in the Championship, helping Leeds rise to third place in the table.

However, there may be worries among the Elland Road faithful that his form will attract lucrative bids when the January transfer window opens.

Crysencio Summerville is in red hot form for Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It was later claimed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano there was also interest from Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace were also named as admirers of the winger.

Summerville remained a Leeds player beyond the summer deadline and according to Football Insider, there are no plans to sell him at the halfway point of the season.

He is said to be viewed as vital to the club’s efforts to clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds first recruited Summerville in 2020 after the Whites had sealed a return to the top flight.