Barnet v York City: Top two tussle is one to relish, says Minstermen boss Adam Hinshelwood
It’s almost 12 months since the 41-year-old was charged with the task of restoring EFL football for the Minstermen, a status that was lost almost nine years ago.
Securing promotion back to League Two is closer than it has ever been since that day and Hinshelwood and his players can take a further big step towards it with victory tonight over National League leaders Barnet.
York sit second in the standings, four points back off Dean Brennan’s team but with two games in hand.
After tonight, York then take on Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town, who head to the York Community Stadium on Saturday looking to strengthen their own promotion claims, currently sitting sixth ahead of Wednesday night’s visit from Rochdale.
York maintained the pressure on Barnet at the weekend thanks to Ollie Pearce’s double in a 2-0 win at struggling Ebbsfleet United.
It wasn’t pretty, admitted Hinshelwood, but the battling qualities needed to get over the line against the team sat bottom of the standings was indicative of the kind of performances that will likely be required between now and the end of the campaign.
“I can’t wait for it. The reason why I moved my family all the way up to York was to be at a big club and to be involved in games like this,” said Hinshelwood.
“It’s a challenge everybody here is going to enjoy. I think we’re due to take 800 fans down, travelling all that way on a Tuesday.
“We have got 16 games to go and we are going to get more games like we had on Saturday. We’ve got to stick together and keep believing in each other.”