Barnsley and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals appoint ex-Bradford City man as head coach
Bolton were expected to be among League One’s promotion-chasers this season, tipped for a tilt alongside the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.
However, it has not been plain-sailing for the Trotters and Ian Evatt’s departure by mutual consent was announced last week.
Schumacher has been recruited as his successor, making a return to management after being axed by Stoke City earlier in the campaign.
After putting pen to paper, Schumacher said: “This means everything to me. It's a fantastic opportunity and I'm really grateful to be given it by Sharon [Brittan, chairman] and the ownership group. It's a fantastic club with a rich history and the journey and the project here is something I can't wait to get involved with.
“It's been an interesting career journey for me so far and I'm now at a fantastic club, a club which I believe can go on and do great things this season and in the future.”
Bolton have been in the care of a three-strong caretaker team since Evatt’s exit, comprising former Leeds United coach Julian Darby, ex-Sheffield United defender Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte.
Darby and Taylor will provide support for Schumacher’s first game at the helm before announcements regarding the backroom staff are made.
Schumacher said: “I’m walking into a group which still has an awful lot to play for this season. It’s not too often you get given an opportunity like this with a team that’s only outside the play-offs on goal difference.
“That's credit to what Ian did and I'm quite lucky to come into a group that's in good form. The work this week that Julian, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte have done has been incredible. The lads have got two really good results and hopefully we can go and get a third good result at the weekend.
“The message to the lads will be to go and be themselves, play with confidence and hopefully we can get a few results on the board and keep this season going in the way we want it to go and achieve the objectives the club is desperate to do.”
