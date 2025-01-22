Bolton Wanderers turn to former Leeds United and Sheffield United men as caretakers following Ian Evatt exit
The Trotters have announced the departure of manager Ian Evatt by mutual consent, leaving supporters eagerly anticipating a new appointment.
However, Bolton’s first-team affairs will be overseen by a three-strong temporary team while the hiring process is ongoing.
Darby, who worked as a first-team coach for Leeds United during the reign of Uwe Rosler, has stepped up from his role as Bolton’s lead professional development phase coach.
The 57-year-old, who represented Rotherham United in his playing days, has been employed by the Trotters since 2017.
Also stepping up is former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Andy Taylor, who serves as head coach of Bolton’s B Team.
Andrew Tutte is a player-coach for the club’s second-string side and completes the caretaker management team.
Bolton’s post-Evatt area will begin in West Yorkshire on Saturday (January 25), when they are hosted by Huddersfield Town.
In a statement, Bolton said: “Bolton Wanderers can confirm that academy coaches Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte will step up to take interim charge of the Whites’ first team.
“The trio will be in charge for Saturday’s visit to Huddersfield Town and for the period while Wanderers conclude their search for the right candidate to lead the club forward on a permanent basis following the departure, by mutual consent, of Ian Evatt as manager earlier today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.