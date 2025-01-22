Former Leeds United coach Julian Darby and ex-Sheffield United defender Andy Taylor have formed part of Bolton Wanderers’ interim management team.

However, Bolton’s first-team affairs will be overseen by a three-strong temporary team while the hiring process is ongoing.

Darby, who worked as a first-team coach for Leeds United during the reign of Uwe Rosler, has stepped up from his role as Bolton’s lead professional development phase coach.

Julian Darby served as first-team coach at Leeds United during Uwe Rosler's tenure. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 57-year-old, who represented Rotherham United in his playing days, has been employed by the Trotters since 2017.

Also stepping up is former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Andy Taylor, who serves as head coach of Bolton’s B Team.

Andrew Tutte is a player-coach for the club’s second-string side and completes the caretaker management team.

Andy Taylor represented Sheffield United during his playing career. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Bolton’s post-Evatt area will begin in West Yorkshire on Saturday (January 25), when they are hosted by Huddersfield Town.

In a statement, Bolton said: “Bolton Wanderers can confirm that academy coaches Julian Darby, Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte will step up to take interim charge of the Whites’ first team.