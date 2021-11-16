Barnsley and Hull City's relegation rivals Derby County hit with further nine-point deduction

NINE-POINT DEDUCTION: For Derby County. Picture: Getty Images.

It is the second points deduction that Derby have received this season after they were docked 12 points earlier this campaign for entering administration.

The latest deduction moves the Rams onto minus three points after 17 games. Barnsley sit above them on 11 points with Hull a further place ahead on 12 points.

Derby have also dropped their appeal against the 12-point deduction for entering administration.

An EFL statement read: "This matter has been determined under the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ reached between the League and the Club and was formally ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair as per the requirements of EFL Regulations.

"The club, via its Administrators, has also agreed, following last week’s adjournment, to the dismissal of its appeal against the 12-point deduction imposed as a consequence of the club entering Administration in September 2021, meaning that the sanction continues to apply.

"The new nine-point penalty has been applied immediately, resulting in the club having been deducted a total of 21 points from this season’s 2021-22 Championship table.

"The suspended three-point deduction will take effect if the club does not comply with the terms of the budget as set out in the ‘Agreed Decision’ for the remainder of season 2021-22.

"Both decisions are now final and are not subject to any further rights of appeal under EFL Regulations."

Trevor Birch, EFL Chief Executive said: “The EFL’s objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the regulations were upheld on behalf of all clubs.

"In order to assess the sporting sanction that was applicable to apply to these breaches, previous P&S cases have been carefully reviewed and guidance taken from them. The EFL has also considered the P&S sanction guidelines as well as mitigation put forward by the Club.

“Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby County, the League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal. Our focus is to continue to work with the Joint Administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the club.”

Carl Jackson, Quantuma Joint Administrator, added: “This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned. Whilst point deductions are never ideal for any club, it was critical to the club’s future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the Club in relation to historical issues.