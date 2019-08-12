Barnsley await injury prognosis regarding Alex Mowatt

BARNSLEY midfielder Alex Mowatt is having a scan later today after coming off injured with a side strain in Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Mowatt, an ever-present in League One last season, will definitely miss tomorrow's EFL Cup home tie with Carlisle United and his fitness be assessed ahead of Saturday's Championship encounter against Charlton Athletic at Oakwell.

On Mowatt, who came off in the final quarter of the Reds' 2-0 reverse at Hillsborough, assistant head coach Dale Tonge said: "He has got a scan today, so we will find out more this afternoon.

"It is more of a muscle strain than anything too sinister. It is a muscle strain in his side."

Barnsley will hand opportunities to a number of squad players against the Cumbrians, with deadline-day signings Patrick Schmidt and Clarke Oduor in the fray.

Callum Styles - who came on for Mowatt on Saturday - is likely to be handed a full debut for the Reds, with Dani Pinillos and Jordan Williams among those in contention.

Tonge added: "We will give game time to those who have not played (so far). It is a massive opportunity for them to impress before Charlton."