Barnsley FC beaten in race for ex-Doncaster Rovers star as West Bromwich Albion confirm permanent move
Barnsley were strongly linked with Faal, who is familiar with South Yorkshire having spent the first half of last season at Doncaster Rovers.
He linked up with Walsall for the second half and continued to enhance his reputation as a bright EFL prospect.
West Brom have this time sanctioned a permanent move for the marksman, although he has not made a return to Yorkshire. He has instead joined ambitious League One outfit Wrexham, committing to the club for three years.
After putting pen to paper, the 21-year-old said: “I have had a smile on my face since I've been here. I’m excited and thoroughly buzzing to be here - I can’t wait to get started.
“I think everyone in the football world now knows just how big of a club this is, and where it wants to be.
“Ever since I heard about the project that has been going on here, it has been on an upwards trajectory. Over the last couple of years it has been a club that has really come through and since hearing about all of that and speaking to the gaffer, it made my decision very simple.
“I scored my first professional goal here, and when I came here it was an unbelievable place to play at. The fans are incredible, every single seat was filled. The atmosphere was rumbling and the stadium was absolutely buzzing - to finally be a part of that, It’s unbelievable.”
Wrexham have paid an undisclosed fee to recruit Faal, who was on the bench for West Brom’s 2024/25 season opener at Queens Park Rangers.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Mo to the club. He’s an exciting young striker and has had a really good progression in his loan moves in the last couple of seasons; we’re really looking forward to working with him.”
