Barnsley have reportedly agreed a deal with Blackburn Rovers for defender Georgie Gent.

The 20-year-old cut his teeth within Manchester City’s academy, joining Blackburn’s youth system in 2019. He moved into the professional game in 2022 and gained experience with a loan spell at Motherwell last season.

Despite delivering impressive displays for Blackburn at youth level, he looks set to depart Ewood Park. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, he is set to join Barnsley on a permanent deal.

A deal is said to have been agreed for the defender, who is a left-back by trade. He made 31 appearances for Motherwell last term, registering five assists and scoring five goals.

Georgie Gent is reportedly Barnsley-bound. Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gent now appears set to become Barnsley’s second defensive addition of the summer, following experienced centre-back Marc Roberts through the door at Oakwell.

The Reds have made a total of four senior signings, with Gent seemingly poised to become the fifth. As well as luring Roberts back to South Yorkshire, the club have secured a return for popular midfielder Conor Hourihane.