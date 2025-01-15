Barrow have opted to bring a premature end to Barnsley forward Andy Dallas’ loan spell at the club.

Dallas joined Barnsley from Solihull Moors in 2023 but has already been loaned out by the Reds on three separate occasions.

After stints with Kilmarnock and Oldham Athletic, Dallas was sent to League Two outfit Barrow in the summer of 2024.

He joined on a season-long loan deal but his stay with the Bluebirds has been cut short.

In a statement, Barrow said: “Barrow AFC can confirm that Andy Dallas has returned to his parent club after we made the decision to conclude his loan spell at The SO Legal Stadium.

Barrow have brought an end to Andy Dallas' stay with the club. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“We’d like to thank Andy for all his efforts in a Barrow shirt, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

He has left having scored five goals in 22 appearances for Barrow, who sit 15th in the League Two table.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the 25-year-old, who started his career with Scottish giants Rangers.