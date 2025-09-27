Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane described his side’s 2-0 home defeat to Port Vale as a “reality check”.

After a strong start to the season, the Reds have endured a difficult seven days. A defeat to Blackpool last week was followed by a Carabao Cup mauling against Brighton & Hove Albion and Port Vale have now made it three consecutive losses.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel gave Port Vale the lead at Oakwell before the lead was extended late on by Ryan Croasdale.

Barnsley now sit eighth in the League One table, two points outside of the play-offs.

Conor Hourihane's Barnsley have lost three games in the last seven days. | George Wood/Getty Images

Reality check admission

Hourihane said: “Obviously it’s disappointing. We don’t like losing games of football. It’s been a disappointing week for us in general. Seven days in football is a long time - you have three games in a week.

“I think it’s probably a bit of a reality check for everyone in terms of what we did at the start of the season. I always said that, not to get too high and not to get too low.”

The Reds did not register a single shot on target against Darren Moore’s men, despite having 13 efforts and dominating possession. Hourihane, however, did not throw his attacking players to the wolves.

Darren Moore led Port Vale to a win over Barnsley. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Worrying statistic addressed

He said: “I think the attackers have had lots of plaudits. We’ve got some very good attacking players and we can’t rely on them every single game.

“There’s some games where they’ll have off games and they’ll come alive in others. It’s an important couple of games now.

“Can we bounce back with a couple of good performances and hopefully that will lead into results as well.”