Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals Reading could be thrown out of EFL as owner disqualified
Dai Yongge has been involved with the Royals since 2017 and overseen a turbulent chapter in the club’s history.
Details emerged at a hearing at the Commercial Court in London, where Yongge was unsuccessful in his attempt to get an injunction against prospective buyer Rob Couhig.
With Yongge disqualified under the EFL’s owners and directors test, the Royals risk being kicked out of the EFL if a sale of the club can not be completed.
An EFL spokesperson said: “Following its disclosure in open court earlier today, the league can confirm that Mr Yongge has been recently disqualified under the EFL’s owners and directors test.
“The disqualification requires Mr Yongge to divest his interests in the club, and in the event that he fails to do so within the agreed timeframe, the league will consider all options available within its regulations to bring the matter to a conclusion.
“The league continues to work closely with Reading FC to progress a sale of the club at the earliest opportunity, in order to end the current uncertainty surrounding its future for its staff, supporters and wider community.”
In a statement, Reading said: “The club acknowledges the judge’s clear indication that the parties should find a solution to the current impasse regarding the sale of the club by way of its owners providing alternative security or a payment into escrow.
“To allow a sale to proceed, the club looks forward to working with Mr Couhig to resolve this element of his claim. Mr Dai remains committed to working with the EFL to sell the club and secure its long-term future.”
Reading sit eighth in the League One table.
