The midfielder suffered along with his team-mates in a write-off of a 2021-22 campaign. Being a new player in his first season at the club made it that bit harder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Messages from ex-Reds head coach Markus Schopp got lost in translation for many players, such as Benson. Improvements under Poya Asbaghi were piecemeal and it has taken Duff to provide some real clarity of thought.

Josh Benson (right) is hoping to make himself a regular in the Barnsley starting line-up under new boss Michael Duff. Picture: Tony Johnson

Benson knows Duff from his former role as Under-23 boss at Burnley and rates him as a coach and respects him as an individual. Small wonder he was keen for him to land the post amid speculation before his appointment.

MORE – Barnsley FC boss Michael Duff on James Norwood, Jordan Williams, Aaron Leya Iseka, Clark Oduor and transfers

Benson said: “I’m excited for the season to start and want to prove what I can show. Last season was really frustrating.

New Barnsley manager Michael Duff has worked with Josh Benson previously during his time at Burnley. Picture: Tim Markland/PA

“I have worked with the gaffer before at Burnley and he knows what he can get from me and I know what to do to work for him in that team.

“I was hoping he would get it as I had worked with him before. Personally, I thought he was the right man for the club and pre-season has gone really well.

“We have bonded as a group really well and know our jobs and are running and sticking together throughout the whole 90 minutes and we feel like a solid team.”

Benson’s combination with Luca Connell in the middle of the park was an encouraging facet on Saturday, as the Reds signed off pre-season with a well-received win over Sheffield United.

A fine winner from Benson provided the cherry on the cake. But the way he dovetailed with Connell will be more important in the grander scheme of things.