A former England international has taken charge of Barnsley, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims, who will also come up against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United next season, recently lost Miron Muslic to Germain giants Schalke 04.

Muslic had overseen their relegation from the Championship, but done enough to suggest Plymouth would be a force to be reckoned with in the third tier.

Plymouth have now named his successor, confirming the appointment of former England international Tom Cleverley.

Plymouth Argyle have unveiled former England international Tom Cleverley as their new head coach. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 35-year-old, who was recently jettisoned by Championship outfit Watford, has penned a three-year deal at Home Park.

Plymouth chiefs on Cleverley appointment

Plymouth’s chairman Simon Hallett said: “Ever since Miron’s departure, and knowing Tom was available, we identified him straight away as the perfect person to be our next head coach and targeted him immediately.

“When we spoke to him he was completely aligned with the vision and ambitions of the club and it was clear throughout that Tom was the right fit for us.

“He is fully invested in our long-term plans and will play a key role in helping us achieve them.

“He is young, passionate and did a great job at Watford. We are thrilled to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing the impact he has on the talented squad at his disposal.”

Tom Cleverley was recently relieved of his duties at Watford. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The club’s chief executive Andrew Parkinson added: “We were inundated with interest from prospective candidates, which shows how exciting this project is.

“But, throughout the process, it was clear that Tom was the perfect person to take the club forward.

