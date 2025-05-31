Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Barnsley FC's League One rivals lose head coach to prestigious role
The Pilgrims, who will also come up against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United following their relegation to the third tier, hired Muslic in January.
He committed to a three-and-a-half-year deal and quickly endeared himself to the Home Park faithful.
While he could not save Plymouth from the drop, he remained popular and was backed to lead the club into the 2025/26 campaign.
However, he has abruptly departed to take the reins at Schalke in the German second tier.
Miron Muslic moves on
In a statement, Plymouth said: “Miron Muslic has departed the club to join 2. Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04.
“Muslic joined Argyle in January, overseeing 23 matches, including the memorable victory against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.
“Despite his best efforts, he could not stave off relegation with Argyle dropping to League One on the final day of the season. We wish Miron all the best for his future endeavours.”
Not exactly amicable
Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett has expressed his disappointment at Muslic’s exit, claiming the 42-year-old had committed to the club before changing his mind.
In a statement, Hallett said: “We are disappointed at Miron Muslic’s departure – not at his joining a club with a profile such as Schalke, but in the timing and manner of his leaving.
“We hired Miron in January, giving him a three-and-a-half-year contract. Shortly after his joining us, we also hired the staff he requested, in an assistant head coach, head of elite performance, performance analysis and, a little later, a set-piece coach.
“A recruitment team was in place for the season, augmented by our securing the services of Stuart Webber, a very experienced and well-regarded sporting director, to assist with the post-season rebuild of our squad, along with Tom Randle, who has subsequently joined us on a full-time basis as head of recruitment.
“After the season ended, and with rumours flying that Miron was attracting interest from other clubs, I called him personally and he assured me that he was 100 per cent committed to Argyle.
“As a result, Miron continued to take part in all recruitment meetings and was involved with interviewing and recruiting players until just last week. His colleagues had no indication that he wanted to leave.”
