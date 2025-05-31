Barnsley, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Plymouth Argyle have lost their head coach Miron Muslic to a prestigious role overseas.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims, who will also come up against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United following their relegation to the third tier, hired Muslic in January.

He committed to a three-and-a-half-year deal and quickly endeared himself to the Home Park faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he could not save Plymouth from the drop, he remained popular and was backed to lead the club into the 2025/26 campaign.

However, he has abruptly departed to take the reins at Schalke in the German second tier.

Miron Muslic has left Plymouth Argyle for a job in the second tier of German football. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Miron Muslic moves on

In a statement, Plymouth said: “Miron Muslic has departed the club to join 2. Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04.

“Muslic joined Argyle in January, overseeing 23 matches, including the memorable victory against Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite his best efforts, he could not stave off relegation with Argyle dropping to League One on the final day of the season. We wish Miron all the best for his future endeavours.”

Not exactly amicable

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett has expressed his disappointment at Muslic’s exit, claiming the 42-year-old had committed to the club before changing his mind.

In a statement, Hallett said: “We are disappointed at Miron Muslic’s departure – not at his joining a club with a profile such as Schalke, but in the timing and manner of his leaving.

“We hired Miron in January, giving him a three-and-a-half-year contract. Shortly after his joining us, we also hired the staff he requested, in an assistant head coach, head of elite performance, performance analysis and, a little later, a set-piece coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle have been left disappointed by Miron Muslic's departure. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“A recruitment team was in place for the season, augmented by our securing the services of Stuart Webber, a very experienced and well-regarded sporting director, to assist with the post-season rebuild of our squad, along with Tom Randle, who has subsequently joined us on a full-time basis as head of recruitment.

“After the season ended, and with rumours flying that Miron was attracting interest from other clubs, I called him personally and he assured me that he was 100 per cent committed to Argyle.