Former Huddersfield Town captain Peter Clarke has found a new club - at the age of 43.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is rare for outfield players to continue their careers beyond the age of 40 but Clarke is not yet done with his duties as a centre-back.

The veteran has been unveiled as the latest signing made by Merseyside-based club Prescot Cables, of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has joined the seventh-tier side after two years at Warrington Town, having dropped out the EFL in 2023.

Peter Clarke helped Huddersfield Town escape League One in 2012. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Prescot Cables recruit Peter Clarke

In a statement, Prescot said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of veteran defender, Peter Clarke.

“Clarke has amassed over 750 appearances in the Football League in a professional career spanning over 20 years. Peter counts Everton, Coventry City, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town amongst his former clubs.”

The Cables finished 10th last season, 13 points adrift of the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Clarke’s wealth of experience

Clarke signed his first professional deal back in 1999, with Everton, and featured for the Toffees in the Premier League.

While he did not carve out a career in the top flight, Clarke enjoyed a lengthy and successful one in the EFL.

He represented Huddersfield between 2009 and 2014, amassing 224 appearances and helping the Terriers clinch promotion to the Championship in 2012.

Peter Clarke was a popular figure at Huddersfield Town. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The club defeated Sheffield United in an all-Yorkshire final at Wembley, a game forever etched into the memories of the John Smith’s Stadium faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke partnered Sean Morrison in the heart of defence in a side that also featured the likes of Jack Hunt, Lee Novak and Jordan Rhodes.