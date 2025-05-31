Huddersfield Town promotion-winner and ex-Everton and Blackpool man finds new club - at the age of 43
It is rare for outfield players to continue their careers beyond the age of 40 but Clarke is not yet done with his duties as a centre-back.
The veteran has been unveiled as the latest signing made by Merseyside-based club Prescot Cables, of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
He has joined the seventh-tier side after two years at Warrington Town, having dropped out the EFL in 2023.
Prescot Cables recruit Peter Clarke
In a statement, Prescot said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of veteran defender, Peter Clarke.
“Clarke has amassed over 750 appearances in the Football League in a professional career spanning over 20 years. Peter counts Everton, Coventry City, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town amongst his former clubs.”
The Cables finished 10th last season, 13 points adrift of the play-offs.
Peter Clarke’s wealth of experience
Clarke signed his first professional deal back in 1999, with Everton, and featured for the Toffees in the Premier League.
While he did not carve out a career in the top flight, Clarke enjoyed a lengthy and successful one in the EFL.
He represented Huddersfield between 2009 and 2014, amassing 224 appearances and helping the Terriers clinch promotion to the Championship in 2012.
The club defeated Sheffield United in an all-Yorkshire final at Wembley, a game forever etched into the memories of the John Smith’s Stadium faithful.
Clarke partnered Sean Morrison in the heart of defence in a side that also featured the likes of Jack Hunt, Lee Novak and Jordan Rhodes.
Discussing the occasion back in 2017, Clarke said: “As a young boy, you always want to play in a cup final and to play in a cup final at Wembley and win and lift a trophy is realising a boyhood dream.”
