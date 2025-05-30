Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has answered questions on the prospect of signings and a sporting director appointment.

The lengthy wait for a new boss at the John Smith’s Stadium has finally been ended with the unveiling of Lee Grant.

Interestingly, the 42-year-old was given the title of ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’, indicating he may have more control over recruitment than his predecessors.

It has been suggested Huddersfield are assessing whether or not to replace sacked sporting director Mark Cartwright, who was among those who paid for a poor 2024/25 season with his job.

Kevin Nagle on potential sporting director appointment

When asked on social media platform X if Huddersfield will have a sporting director or director of football in place imminently, Nagle replied: “Interviewing. Lots of work on potential signings.

“We have a recruitment team who is very busy. Have strong data models assisting Lee on targeting the right players.”

When faced with another question regarding incoming player signings, Nagle said: “They are coming in time. Stand by.”

Lee Grant appointment

Grant has been labelled by many as a gamble, given he has never held a role as a number one in management.

He was a number one in his playing days, starring between the sticks for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley, but he has been prised from a backroom role at Ipswich Town by the Terriers.

Nagle does not appear to have any such concerns, insisting he is “fired up” about the future of a club that have endured a period of a decline.

He said: “Really exciting about Lee Grant coming aboard. He knows where to take us. He also has a wonderful family and we met some of them today after the presser. Fired up about our future. Need a little patience and time. Lee knows how to win Yorkshire style.”

Lee Grant on landing the Huddersfield Town job

Grant has already been put before the media and spoke impressively regarding his ambitions as Terriers boss.

He said: "The level of responsibility I've been given is huge. I'm the manager of the football club and I'm really excited about that.

"So that means from this point forward the players you see coming in the door are players I want and I want them to be here and I'm excited to work with them.