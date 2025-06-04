Barnsley FC chairman cites 'financial constraints' behind 'devastating' decision to withdraw women's team

BARNSLEY chairman Neerav Parekh has confirmed that the club’s women’s team have withdrawn from the FA Women’s National League ahead of the 2025-26 season, citing ‘financial constraints’ behind the ‘devastating’ decision.

The club say they have been informed by the FA that their showcase and 4G pitches at their training ground behind Oakwell – which the women’s team use - do not meet criteria for the fourth tier of the women’s game.

Logistical and financial considerations regarding the use of Oakwell or a local grassroots club as an alternative for the women’s team have been ruled out, with Reds chief Parekh revealing the club’s stance in a letter.

It read: “Following weeks of discussions both internally as a board and externally with The Football Association (The FA), it is with great sadness that we can confirm that Barnsley FC’s Women’s team will be withdrawing from the FA Women’s National League ahead of the 25/26 season.

"Whilst as a club we applaud the efforts of The FA to provide financial backing to the WSL and the Women’s Championship, that funding does not trickle down sufficiently to the Women’s National League and the financial restraints put upon the club this summer has driven us to make this difficult decision.

"Despite our Men’s academy teams being able to play competitive league fixtures on both our Showcase and 4G pitches, under EFL and Premier League regulations, we have been informed by the FA that these facilities do not meet the criteria for the fourth tier of the women’s game and therefore the full operation would need to be moved either onto Oakwell stadium or a local grassroots club, both are financially and logistically not possible with resources available.

"It may have been possible to obtain temporary dispensation from the FA, however this would only delay the inevitable decision around the additional costs of playing at a different venue.

"Whilst this was not an easy or unanimous decision at board level, and we are devastated to have made this tough decision, it remains important that Barnsley FC continues to be a viable business and incurring further significant losses would be irresponsible and reckless, impacting on both the club and community and putting the entire men’s and academy operation at risk.

"Many clubs have recently had to undertake detailed reviews of their financial positions, and we hope that the female game at all levels overcomes financial fragility in the short, medium and long term.