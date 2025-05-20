21 free agents Barnsley FC could target including ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Hull City men

Barnsley are looking to usher in a new era under head coach Conor Hourihane.

Three years have passed since the Reds were relegated from the Championship and sealing a return to the second tier has proven tough.

League One is a difficult division to escape, although the club have not helped themselves with a series of poor judgements.

However, fan favourite Hourihane is now at the helm and has made no secret of his desire to rewire the club culture and reverse fortunes.

Speaking in April, following Barnsley’s final home game of the season, Hourihane said: "I was hoping for a little bit of rest. But the more the results keep going like this, the less I'm going to get. I'm going to have to face up to that and try and put hours and hours and hours in.

“I know there will be change, like I keep repeating. The people in the background have been brilliant since I've taken over, they understand where we are. There does need to be change for sure.

“It's down to me to make it work, to make it happen and to put it right. But it's not going to happen overnight. There's got to be a little bit of patience. Hopefully, over the course of pre-season, into the summer and into the start of next season, we will see a lot of change on and off the pitch.”

A summer of shrewd business will be crucial for the Reds and a dip into the free agent market may just prove tempting.

Here are 21 out-of-contract players Barnsley could target this summer.

The former Leeds United marksman's short-term deal at Derby County is not being extended.

1. Kemar Roofe

The former Leeds United marksman's short-term deal at Derby County is not being extended.

The winger, who made over 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, is leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

2. Adam Reach

The winger, who made over 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, is leaving Wycombe Wanderers.

Swansea City have confirmed the former Hull City and Middlesbrough defender is moving on.

3. Cyrus Christie

Swansea City have confirmed the former Hull City and Middlesbrough defender is moving on.

Oxford United have released the former Middlesbrough and Chelsea midfielder.

4. Josh McEachran

Oxford United have released the former Middlesbrough and Chelsea midfielder.

