The winds of change simply must blow through Barnsley this summer.

When the full-time whistle confirmed the club’s 2-1 defeat to an already-relegated Shrewsbury Town, the post-match scenes told a sorry story.

There was no lap of appreciation, no clapping or cheering. Requests for fans not to spill on to the pitch made over the tannoy were greeted by jeers.

Supporters fled Oakwell in their droves. The nail has long since been in the coffin and fans have grown tired of mourning.

Conor Hourihane is hoping to usher in a new era at Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"You've got to have a little bit of self-pride and go out there and perform,” said head coach Conor Hourihane. “People had kids here.

“I said to them 'do your kids proud’, because in five or six years’ time, there will be a picture up in some of the lads' houses no doubt, and the kid will go 'what was the score in that game?'.

“I said to them before 'make sure that we won or you scored a goal, to make sure it's not a no'. Ultimately, it's a big no, which is disappointing.”

Managers often reach for redeeming aspects of a game post-match but there was simply nothing for Hourihane to grasp at.

Conor Hourihane assisted Darrell Clarke before taking the reins himself. ImaPete Norton/Getty Images

Right-back Barry Cotter, deployed as a makeshift winger, was the standout attacking threat.

Defensive cohesion was non-existent and one of the division’s lowest-scoring sides advanced with ease.

A John Marquis brace gave Barnsley a mountain to climb and Jon Russell’s second-half strike was merely a consolation.

"I was hoping for a little bit of rest,” said Hourihane. “But the more the results keep going like this, the less I'm going to get. I'm going to have to face up to that and try and put hours and hours and hours in.

“I know there will be change, like I keep repeating. The people in the background have been brilliant since I've taken over, they understand where we are. There does need to be change for sure.”

The summer will be just as much of a test of the board’s mettle as it will be of Hourihane’s.

After 10 managerial appointments in seven years and a fourth season in League One beckoning, pressure on the hierarchy is only intensifying.

“Anything I have requested so far, anything that's been put in front of them, they support,” Hourihane said. “They're backing me, they're believing in me, the relationship has been brilliant.

“It's down to me to make it work, to make it happen and to put it right. But it's not going to happen overnight. There's got to be a little bit of patience. Hopefully, over the course of pre-season, into the summer and into the start of next season, we will see a lot of change on and off the pitch.”

10 years ago, the first words were being inked for a golden chapter in Barnsley’s history.

Hourihane was the heartbeat of that story - and must now try to be the glorious protagonist once again.

Barnsley: Gauci, Bland, Roberts, de Gevigney, Earl; Connell (Nwakali 64), Russell; Lembikisa (Watters 45), Phillips, Cotter; Keillor-Dunn.

Unused substitutes: Flavell, Barratt, McCarthy, Rodrigues, Graham

Shrewsbury Town: Blackman, Feeney, Nsiala, Nurse (Pierre 90+2); Hoole, Biggins, Stewart (Perry 79), Gilliead, Benning; Lloyd (Oliver 84), Marquis.

Unused substitutes: Young, England, Loughran, Dinanga.