Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane admitted to being embarrassed by his side’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Playing at Oakwell for the last time this season, the Reds had a chance to give their long-suffering supporters something to cheer about.

They instead underwhelmed, falling to a 2-1 defeat to a side already relegated to League Two. John Marquis struck twice for Shrewsbury, with Barnsley’s consolation coming from Jon Russell.

Hourihane said: "I'm embarrassed, I hope they're embarrassed. It's got to hurt. There is so much work that goes in to trying to get results, you try and squeeze everything out of the group.

“You put their faith in them to go and perform and that's not been the case enough this season. In my tenure, I've been very fortunate to get the role I've been given but another big glaring [thing] in my face [is that] a lot of changes need to happen.

Conor Hourihane has work to do as Barnsley boss. | Tony Johnson

"I'm hurting a lot if I'm being honest. I'm trying not to get too irate about it because we know where everything is at at the moment. It's probably pretty evident again after today but I really wanted to go out on a high in terms of home form, in terms of home victory.

“I really thought the lads would bring that to the table today. It wasn't to be, which is disappointing, but I know where the squad is, I know where the club is at. I think people need to realise the situation we've got in front of us.”

The full-time whistle was followed by a chorus of boos from the home fans who had stuck around to see the end of the game.

Hourihane said: "It needs to improve and it won't be for the want of trying, that's for sure. I was desperate for a good result today - not for me, for the home fans.