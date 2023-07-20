Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins's confidence on player recruitment, the Jesse Debrah situation and more

BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins remains confident that the Reds will bring in new recruits before the start of the EFL season on August 5.

The Reds, who brought in loan keeper Liam Roberts from Middlesbrough this week, have also been linked moves to sign FC Halifax defender Jesse Debrah, who recently left the National League club, free agent striker Andy Dallas and ex-loanee Max Watters. They have other active targets.

Reports suggest that Debrah will now be moving elsewhere to Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins did not comment on reports that the centre-half is heading elsewhere. But it is understood that Debrah is one of several options that the Reds have been assessing at centre-back.

New Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins, pictured in training at Oakwell. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Collins, at his first press conference, said: "All I'd say right now is how hard everyone is working behind the scenes to find those replacements. As soon as they are finalised, then we will have news.

"Anything prior to that is just naive because we have all seen until they have signed and it is done, it doesn't mean anything."I am confident come the start of the season we will have more support and should always be able to have a team that should win games.

"We will always consider every area of the team. Centre-half is just an obvious one. Midfield is the one position where, despite a couple of injures, we are well catered for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People also forget that I have been here (only) nine days to assess players. That is pretty tough (to assess players)."

Asked about the situation with Debrah, the Scot added: "With any transfer, we are not at liberty to disclose any details about why or why not someone might be signing or not.

"It is not the professional thing to do. I cannot comment on whether he is coming or not. Right now, he is not a signed player at Barnsley."

Collins admits that emulating last season's feats will be a stiff challenge for Barnsley, but he insists it is not an 'insurmountable' one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Tampa Bay head coach continued: "Just to sustain what happened last year will be a big challenge, but not insurmountable because of the players we do have in the building. There's some fantastic players and young players who are hungry.

"The young hungry model in the Football League is always a good one and that the one when I was successful as a player.

"The midfield is full of energy and talent and then we have players like Liam Kitching and Jordan Williams, who you'd consider to be experienced. But at this level, they are still young.

"Of course, we have lost players, but the challenge is to work hard to replace them and on the training field. In the Football League, you have to be mindful that whatever you have achieved last year means nothing when the season kicks off and there's always challenges to face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is great to get a different challenge. Finding the right one was really difficult and being considered the right person as well can be difficult.