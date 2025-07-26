'I was loyal' - Barnsley FC stalwart reveals he rejected Huddersfield Town and Swansea City
The 45-year-old recently left Oakwell, ending a lengthy association with a club he has developed a strong connection to over the years.
He first arrived at Barnsley as a player, endearing himself to supporters with his dancing feet on the wing and living up to the nickname ‘Disco’.
Devaney later ventured into coaching with the Reds, working his way through the club’s youth system before becoming part of the first-team set-up.
However, his departure was confirmed at the end of the 2024/25 season with head coach Conor Hourihane ushering in a new era.
Devaney has since linked up with his former Barnsley teammate Darren Moore, taking on a first-team coach role at Port Vale.
Martin Devaney on Swansea City and Huddersfield Town opportunities
Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Devaney has claimed he had the opportunity to follow his former Reds colleague Michael Duff to Swansea and then to Huddersfield.
He said: “Michael asked me to go with him to Swansea as assistant and Huddersfield as assistant. I didn’t go because I was loyal to Barnsley and I thought there was room to improve and progress and get promoted which I really wanted to do.”
Devaney looks set to up against Barnsley next term, with Port Vale having clinched promotion from League Two.
Martin Devaney’s Reds reunion
Regarding the prospect of a return to Oakwell, he said: “I’m not going to say ‘it’s just football’ because it will be odd being in the away dugout at Oakwell.
“Barnsley has been close to my heart, I had 18 years there. I live there and it’s my home now. My sons were born and brought up there.
“The club has given me so many opportunities, and allowed me to develop. It was just time for me to move on this year and I wish the club all the best.”
