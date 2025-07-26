Martin Devaney has claimed he rejected moves to Swansea City and Huddersfield Town during his time at Barnsley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old recently left Oakwell, ending a lengthy association with a club he has developed a strong connection to over the years.

He first arrived at Barnsley as a player, endearing himself to supporters with his dancing feet on the wing and living up to the nickname ‘Disco’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devaney later ventured into coaching with the Reds, working his way through the club’s youth system before becoming part of the first-team set-up.

However, his departure was confirmed at the end of the 2024/25 season with head coach Conor Hourihane ushering in a new era.

Martin Devaney recently left Barnsley after working with various head coaches in the first-team set-up. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Devaney has since linked up with his former Barnsley teammate Darren Moore, taking on a first-team coach role at Port Vale.

Martin Devaney on Swansea City and Huddersfield Town opportunities

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, Devaney has claimed he had the opportunity to follow his former Reds colleague Michael Duff to Swansea and then to Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Michael asked me to go with him to Swansea as assistant and Huddersfield as assistant. I didn’t go because I was loyal to Barnsley and I thought there was room to improve and progress and get promoted which I really wanted to do.”

Devaney looks set to up against Barnsley next term, with Port Vale having clinched promotion from League Two.

Michael Duff is among the managers Martin Devaney worked with at Barnsley. | Tony Johnson

Martin Devaney’s Reds reunion

Regarding the prospect of a return to Oakwell, he said: “I’m not going to say ‘it’s just football’ because it will be odd being in the away dugout at Oakwell.

“Barnsley has been close to my heart, I had 18 years there. I live there and it’s my home now. My sons were born and brought up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad