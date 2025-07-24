Barnsley FC reunion at Preston North End as permanent deal agreed with Luton Town
The goalkeeper was given his first professional deal by the Reds and went on to make 62 appearances at senior level.
He featured most prominently during Barnsley’s memorable 2020/21 season, in which the Reds charged into the Championship play-offs under Valerien Ismael.
Walton had also been between the sticks for Barnsley’s great escape from relegation at the end of the 2019/20 season.
However, his run as the main man between the sticks did not last. In January 2023, he moved to Luton Town in a deal that saw Harry Isted head in the opposite direction on loan.
He became a Premier League player when Luton were promoted later in the year, but two years on loan at Dundee United were to follow.
Barnsley reunion at Preston North End
Walton has now reunited with Heckingbottom at Deepdale, following another former Red in Michael Smith through the door.
After penning a three-year deal, he said: “I’m delighted to get it done and I’m really excited to meet the lads, get in, and start training.
“When I knew of the interest here, it was something I really wanted to get done. It's a massive club. It's close to where I grew up so I've always known Preston and how good of a club it is.
“For my next challenge, it was something that suits me and I was really hoping to get it done.”
Paul Heckingbottom on Jack Walton move
Heckingbottom added: “Jack’s someone I know well from our time at Barnsley together. He’s a great lad and a great goalkeeper.
“He’s shown what he can do in the Championship before and he’s had a brilliant couple of years playing week in, week out in Scotland.
“I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing him challenge the goalkeepers in training.”
