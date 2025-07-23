Devante Cole is reportedly set to leave West Bromwich Albion just over a year on from his Barnsley exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, the son of Premier League icon Andy, returned to Barnsley in 2021 after a loan spell at Oakwell early on in his career.

He did not quite hit the ground running but between 2022 and 2024, was the club’s chief marksman in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole’s contract expired at the end of the 2023/24 season and his goal tallies in the third tier sealed him a return to the second. West Brom handed him a deal, but his Baggies days already appear numbered.

Devante Cole has 152 appearances for Barnsley on his CV. | Bruce Rollinson

Devante Cole ‘set’ for West Brom exit

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, the experienced frontman is set to leave The Hawthorns this summer.

Writing on social media platform X, he said: “Luton and two MLS clubs have submitted offers for QPR striker Charlie Kelman.

“West Brom have switched their attentions elsewhere having targeted the American this summer but Devante Cole is set to leave The Hawthorns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devante Cole’s other spells in Yorkshire

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Cole also counts Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers among his former employers.

He joined the Bantams from Manchester City in 2015, registering six goals in 24 outings before moving to Fleetwood Town.

Doncaster brought Cole back to Yorkshire in 2020, although his stint proved brief and he left after just nine appearances.

Last term, Cole failed to register a single goal in 16 appearances for West Brom. While he may have endured a difficult campaign, it is hard to imagine the marksman not having admirers in League One and maybe even the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devante Cole left Barnsley at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Devante Cole’s Barnsley exit

When Cole departed Oakwell last year, he said: "My time at Barnsley has come to an end, I've had some of the best highs here in the last few years along with all the lows.

“The group we've had has been unreal to play with and off the pitch, some of the best lads you'll meet. A big thank you to the staff for always pushing me.

“We were close so close twice but couldn't quite get it over the line to end it on the highs we all wanted. I've learnt you can't please everyone out there but that's life, but to the fans hearing you sing my name, I'll always appreciate and remember that feeling, there's nothing better after scoring knowing the hard work you put in on the pitch.