West Bromwich Albion are reportedly poised to sign forward Devante Cole following his Barnsley departure.

A number of senior figures left Barnsley at the end of the season, with Cole among them. He was out of contract at Oakwell and has been a free agent ever since his exit, although appears set for a return to the game.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are set to add Cole to their ranks as the Baggies reshape their squad ahead of the new season. It appears he could be a replacement for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is reportedly Coventry City-bound despite interest from Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole, the son of Premier League legend Andy, started his career at Manchester City. While cutting his teeth at the Etihad Stadium, he was given his first taste of regular senior football with a loan switch to Barnsley.

Devante Cole left Barnsley at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He returned to Oakwell in 2021, joining the Reds on a permanent basis having spent the bulk of the previous six years in League One. Doncaster Rovers had Cole on their books for a period, as did Bradford City.

Last term, Cole made a blistering start to the season but saw the goals dry up as the campaign progressed. In the latter stages, he was not viewed as indispensable and made a number of appearances from the bench.

In a statement issued following his Barnsley exit, Cole said: "My time at Barnsley has come to an end, I've had some of the best highs here in the last few years along with all the lows. The group we've had has been unreal to play with and off the pitch, some of the best lads you'll meet. A big thank you to the staff for always pushing me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad