Hull City dealt transfer blow as Coventry City 'hijack' deal for Southampton-linked West Brom forward

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Coventry City have reportedly hijacked Hull City’s move for West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 25-year-old appeared destined for a move to the MKM Stadium when reports indicated a £3m deal had been agreed between the Tigers and the Baggies. However, according to Football Insider, Coventry have caused a late twist.

Thomas-Asante is said to be due at Coventry for a medical today (July 31), with the move expected to be completed at the training complex. West Brom are said to have given the frontman permission to depart.

Brandon Thomas-Asante is reportedly on the verge of leaving West Bromwich Albion. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesBrandon Thomas-Asante is reportedly on the verge of leaving West Bromwich Albion. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Brandon Thomas-Asante is reportedly on the verge of leaving West Bromwich Albion. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Leeds United were linked with the forward last summer, but a move to Elland Road did not materialise. More recently, he was reported as being on the radar of Premier League newcomers Southampton.

However, he now looks set to spearhead the Coventry attack when the 2024/25 season. His arrival would add some much-needed depth to Coventry’s attacking department following the departures of Callum O’Hare and Matt Godden.

Missing out on Thomas-Asante would be a blow for Hull, who have lost their two most prized assets this summer. Homegrown defender Jacob Greaves has joined Ipswich Town and winger Jaden Philogene has made a return to Aston Villa.

