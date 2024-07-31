Coventry City have reportedly hijacked Hull City’s move for West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 25-year-old appeared destined for a move to the MKM Stadium when reports indicated a £3m deal had been agreed between the Tigers and the Baggies. However, according to Football Insider, Coventry have caused a late twist.

Thomas-Asante is said to be due at Coventry for a medical today (July 31), with the move expected to be completed at the training complex. West Brom are said to have given the frontman permission to depart.

Leeds United were linked with the forward last summer, but a move to Elland Road did not materialise. More recently, he was reported as being on the radar of Premier League newcomers Southampton.

However, he now looks set to spearhead the Coventry attack when the 2024/25 season. His arrival would add some much-needed depth to Coventry’s attacking department following the departures of Callum O’Hare and Matt Godden.