Hull City have reportedly agreed a £3m deal to sign Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Bromwich Albion.

Reports claiming Hull had lodged a bid emerged yesterday (July 29), with the fee stated to be worth £2.5m. According to Football Insider, a fee of £3m has been agreed following an increased offer from the Tigers.

A full agreement is now said to be inching closer, with Thomas-Asante’s two-year association with the Baggies seemingly coming to an end. He joined the club from Salford City in 2022 and has scored 21 goals in 78 appearances.

Last year, he was reported to be on Leeds United’s radar but he remained on West Brom’s books beyond the summer 2023 deadline. More recently, he has been linked with Premier League newcomers Southampton.

Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, it appears Hull have won the race for his signature as their transfer activity picks up speed. The Tigers are in the market for new additions, having seen a raft of players move on.

Among those to have departed are homegrown defender Jacob Greaves and talismanic winger Jaden Philogene, who have joined Ipswich Town and Aston Villa respectively.

Hull recently secured the services of defender Cody Drameh, who had knocked back the offer of a new deal at Leeds. He became the club’s second senior signing of the summer, following Ryan Giles through the door.

