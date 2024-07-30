Hull City 'edging closer' to deal for Manchester United, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth-linked star
Aged just 20, Zambrano has established himself as a key figure for L.D.U. Quito in his native Ecuador. He represents his country at under-20 level and has previously been linked with an array of English clubs.
Manchester United have been credited with interest, while there have also been links with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town. However, according to Hull Live, Zambrano could be Yorkshire-bound.
Hull are said to be in talks over a deal for the young talent, who they are believed to have had their eye on for a considerable period of time. Reports suggested the midfielder came close to a move to England in January, with Bournemouth and Luton said to have been ready to pay over £4m.
It will not come as a surprise to see Hull looking for exciting prospects having lost their two most coveted assets. Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene were already key figures for the Tigers but still had time on their side as young players.
Greaves has signed for Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, while Philogene has sealed a return to his former club Aston Villa.
On the incomings front, Hull have made Ryan Giles’ loan deal permanent and recruited Cody Drameh from Leeds United. They have also bolstered at youth level, signing the likes of Noah Wadsworth from Bradford City and Pharrell Brown from Fleetwood Town.
