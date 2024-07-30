Hull City are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Ecuadorian starlet Oscar Zambrano.

Aged just 20, Zambrano has established himself as a key figure for L.D.U. Quito in his native Ecuador. He represents his country at under-20 level and has previously been linked with an array of English clubs.

Manchester United have been credited with interest, while there have also been links with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town. However, according to Hull Live, Zambrano could be Yorkshire-bound.

Hull are said to be in talks over a deal for the young talent, who they are believed to have had their eye on for a considerable period of time. Reports suggested the midfielder came close to a move to England in January, with Bournemouth and Luton said to have been ready to pay over £4m.

It will not come as a surprise to see Hull looking for exciting prospects having lost their two most coveted assets. Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene were already key figures for the Tigers but still had time on their side as young players.