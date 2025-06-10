Millwall confirm former Barnsley FC and Middlesbrough goalkeeper's departure after unsuccessful contract talks
The 30-year-old left Middlesbrough last year, having spent the final year of his Riverside deal on loan at Barnsley.
He was the first-choice stopper at Oakwell, amassing 40 appearances, but had managed just five in the colours of Middlesbrough.
A free transfer move to Millwall was completed last year and Roberts was afforded six outings as an understudy.
Discussions regarding an extended stay were held but Roberts will now depart upon the expiry of his one-year contract.
Roberts says farewell
In a farewell statement, Roberts said: "As I say goodbye to Millwall, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the fans, my teammates and all the staff.
“It has been a real honour to represent this club over the past year and play in front of such a passionate fanbase. Sharing the dressing room with such a special group of players has been a privilege.
"My family and I were shown incredible support during one of the most difficult times in our lives, and we'll never forget the kindness and care we received from everyone connected to the club. That will stay with us forever.
"As I look ahead, my main goal is to play regularly and consistently at first-team level and I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I'll always be grateful for my time here and I wish Millwall nothing but success in the future."
Millwall exits
Roberts has departed alongside another former Middlesbrough man in midfielder George Saville.
The 32-year-old re-joined the Lions for a third spell from Middlesbrough in 2021 but will be seeking pastures new this summer.
He said: “This is a proper club with proper people. I want to thank everyone behind the scenes and all my teammates for the culture and the environment we built to make every day a day I looked forward to. I’ve made friends for life.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think this day would come so soon, but that’s football, and I’m looking forward to my next chapter. I’ll be supporting you guys from a distance.”
