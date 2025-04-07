Nearly a month has passed since the Reds opted to wield the axe, relieving Darrell Clarke of his duties as boss. Conor Hourihane, who started the season as a registered player, is now at the helm as interim head coach.

Barnsley’s season is petering out, with promotion no longer appearing a realistic prospect. The focus for many fans will already be on next season, when the Reds may have a new manager in post.

Speaking last month, Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh said: "We have talked to a number of coaches, one of whom is a fantastic option and he is getting paid by his ex-club until the summer and another who is a potential option is a fantastic coach, but has personal reasons why he cannot decide until the summer.

"We are not rushing into it and we are taking our time because we understand how important this appointment is. We will try and get it right, but the proof is in the pudding and we will find out next season if we have.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to take charge of Barnsley next season. Odds are courtesy of Gambling.com, who are currently giving away FA Cup Final tickets in a free-to-enter competition.