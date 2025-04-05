'Six goals is never nice' - Conor Hourihane bemoans Barnsley FC's defending in 6-2 defeat to Birmingham City
Mael de Gevigney gave the Reds a mountain to climb against the league leaders when he was sent off after just three minutes for a foul on Keshi Anderson.
Davis Keillor-Dunn and Stephen Humphrys both notched for Barnsley but pace-setters Birmingham were ruthless.
“The first 50 minutes was the best I’ve seen them play in my period,” Hourihane told the Barnsley Chronicle. “The biggest compliment I can give them is it was like it was 11 against 11.
“In the second half, we gave away poor goals. One was from a set play which is probably the worst way to concede, it should be a basic. Six goals is never nice.
“Individual errors, moments, focus and concentration is what is killing us. But the lads have been brilliant on the training ground and they have done what I have asked them to do in spells.
“I said if we could kill the first 15 minutes of the second half we would get chances but the way we started the second half was disappointing.
“I think since September it’s the only time they have conceded two goals at home. There are big positives but the disappointing thing is the goals we’ve conceded.”
Hourihane, who is in temporary charge until the end of the season, admitted he agreed with the referee’s decision to dismiss de Gevigney.
“I thought it was a red,” he said. “What I am disappointed with is that the one at Wigan a couple of games ago was just as much of a red. We haven’t had the rub of the green.”
