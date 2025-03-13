The Reds have opted to wield the axe with just 10 games of the League One season remaining, ending Darrell Clarke’s tenure less than a year after it started.

He has left with Barnsley sat 10th in the table, eight points adrift of the play-offs. Barnsley have opted against hiring an immediate successor, instead putting faith in Hourihane to push the club towards the top six.

The club’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Darrell is someone I respect and have enjoyed working with and I’d like to thank him for his efforts this season.

"Whilst a list of replacements has been identified, we will take some time to ensure the next appointment is the right one with a focus on playing identity, returning to high pressing and attacking football.

"We believe that Conor can help to create enough bounce to keep us fighting for the top six until the end of the season. We will also be working in parallel to have a new head coach in place over the summer.”

The Yorkshire Post have taken a look at some of the coaches Barnsley could potentially target in the summer.

