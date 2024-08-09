Barnsley FC transfers: Reds bring in Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan
The US international, 20, who became the youngster keeper in MLS history when he made his debut for Chicago Fire at the age of 17 in 2021 and subsequently made a big money move to Stamford Bridge a year later in 2022, spent time on loan at Belgium club K.A.S Eupen last term, making 28 starts.
Slonina made his USA against Serbia in January 2023.
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are really pleased to bring in Gabriel, he is one of few very high level young goalkeepers in the world and already a senior international at 20, we feel this is a mutually beneficial move where Gabriel can test himself as a first team player at Oakwell in an extremely competitive league while we get the benefit of an elite level young player with experience beyond his age.
"We signed Jackson Smith as our long term number one earlier in the summer but we have also been on the lookout for a season long loan option with plenty of high level experience to allow Jackson time to grow into our number 1.
"James Bittner has a track record of working with young up and coming players and we are seeing this first hand with the progress Jackson is already making.”
