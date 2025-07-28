Barnsley FC transfers: Reds sign former Doncaster Rovers loanee from Premier League club
Kelly impressed during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers last term, when he helped the Reds’ South Yorkshire neighbours secure promotion to the third tier and lift the League Two title.
He made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals.
The Northern Irishman is the club’s sixth signing of the summer window.
The Portstewart-born midfielder, 20, has represented Northern Ireland up to under-21 level and was placed on standby for senior games last season. He has captained the under-21s as recently as March.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "Patrick is a player we’ve tracked for some time, he brings a different profile to our midfield, and we’re thrilled to bring him to Oakwell on a permanent transfer.
"He’s shown real maturity for his age, with a strong grounding at West Ham and valuable senior experience contributing to Doncaster’s title win last season.
"We believe he has all the attributes to develop into a top midfielder and we’re excited to help him take the next step in his career here at Barnsley."
Head coach Conor Hourihane added: "We’re really pleased to add Patrick to the group.
"He’s a dynamic, intelligent midfielder who fits the way we want to play. He’s had a brilliant grounding at youth international level and has already tasted success in a promotion-winning team, which will stand him in good stead.”
Kelly arrived at West Ham in 2022 after breaking into the first team at his boyhood club Coleraine at the age of 16.
He played a key role for the West Ham U18 side that won the FA Youth Cup and U18 Premier League South during the 2022-23 campaign before stepping up to the U21 team that finished second in Premier League 2 in 23-24.
