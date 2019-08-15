Barnsley FC waiting to see if Alex Mowatt's injury is a short or longer-term issue

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dale Tonge says the club are still waiting on the injury prognosis regarding key midfielder Alex Mowatt - and are unsure whether he will be out for a short or long-term spell.

Mowatt, named in the League One team of the season last term, came off with a muscle injury in his side in the second half of Saturday's derby loss at Sheffield Wednesday and missed Tuesday night's Carabao Cup exit to Carlisle - and is unlikely to feature in Saturday's home game with Charlton.

Alex Mowatt

Tonge said: "He is still struggling, to be honest. He felt it before the (Sheffield Wednesday) game; I think it was Friday in training. He is a doubt for the weekend and it was more of a precaution in terms of not playing him in the (Carlisle) game. We felt it was the best thing to do.

"He will get assessed tomorrow and we will see how he is. At the minute, we are still waiting for the results. We have had a couple of scans on him, so it is just a case of what the secondary results show - whether it is short or long term."

Meanwhile, Tonge reports better news regarding the fitness of Jordan Green and Jacob Brown, who making strides in their rehabilitation and could be back in the fray soon.

But Kenny Dougall, who broke his leg earlier this year, is still not close to a first-team return.

Tonge added: "Greeny started back training this week and he will increase his rehab and training, so he is really positive and has come back a lot quicker than we expected.

"Browny, at the same time, is doing a lot more off-field rehab and is quite close to training and is only a couple of weeks away and should be doing some more work next week.

"Kenny is still a little bit of a way off, to be honest."

Offering an update on the fitness of deadline day signings Patrick Schmidt and Clarke Oduor, Tonge said: "We are trying to get them up to speed. Patrick is a little bit behind as their season was a little bit different to our start and he is doing a lot of extra work with myself and the sports scientists and so is Clarke."