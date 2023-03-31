Barnsley reportedly eyeing transfer swoop for Rangers academy graduate

Latest news on the transfer front involving Barnsley emerges as they prepare for the weekend

Barnsley are reportedly keen on Dunfermline Athletic defender Rhys Breen. The Tykes are being linked with a summer swoop for the Scotsman at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old has played for his current club since the summer of 2021 and is one of their most prized assets at the moment. He is currently looking to help them gain promotion to the Scottish Championship this term but they may face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

That’s because the Daily Record claim Barnsley are looking to lure him down to England. Glentoran have also been credited with an interest.

Breen, 23, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal yet meaning he is currently due to become a free agent in late June. He rose up through the academy at Rangers and was a regular for the Glasgow giants at various youth levels.