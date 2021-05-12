Chance to celebrate will come later for Conor Chaplin and Barnsley

Barnsley's Conor Chaplin. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Among the red-hot favourites for relegation at the start of the 2020-21, the Reds have exceeded everybody’s expectations by finishing fifth and securing a play-off berth.

Their transformation under Valerien Ismael has been nothing short of astonishing, and for a side who only beat the drop on the final day of the previous campaign to now be just three games from the Premier League is an achievement in itself.

Chaplin and his team-mates are under no illusions, they recognise just how far they have come in an incredibly short space of time, but the 24-year-old forward insists that reflecting on a job well done is something that will come later.

“It’s an incredible achievement,” Chaplin said following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with champions Norwich City.

“Reaching the play-offs and finishing fifth with the calibre of clubs and the money that other clubs in this league have got is very good.

“We’re all aware of that, but the Championship as a 46-game season is done and all eyes are on the play-offs now.

“We can reflect after the play-offs on how well we have done.”

Both of the Reds’ Championship play-off semi-final games against Swansea City will be staged in front of a number of home supporters after the Welsh Government announced that the second leg at the Liberty Stadium has been selected as a pilot event to test the return of fans.

Barnsley have confirmed that they anticipate a maximum of 4,500 home fans being allowed to the first leg. No away supporters will be allowed to attend any fixtures in the play-offs.