Domingos Quina brings hope for Barnsley FC and Poya Asbaghi - now can they avoid Championship relegation?

The Reds ended a 13-match winless run in the Championship as Domingos Quina’s second-half goal moved them five points from safety.

Quina, on loan from Watford, struck 16 minutes from time to move the bottom-placed Tykes five points from safety, giving boss Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge.

Asbaghi celebrated his first win in charge, and said: “Of course you feel good after a victory.

Back of the net: Domingos Quina wheels away in celebration after scoring the winner for Barnsley. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA)

“I think for us as well, with the results we have had this season, this win comes at a really good moment.

“It was a win that I felt was well deserved. I think we played well.

“In the first half, maybe we were a little too open and they were allowed to have too much on the ball.

“I felt that coming into the second half, we adjusted that pretty well. We were much more aggressive in our pressing in the second half.

Barnsley's Domingos Quina celebrates scoring the openin goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell (Picture: PA)

“When I watched the second half, I honestly felt that we were the better team. It was a great goal from Dom that puts us in the lead and you never know how we’re going to react, defending a lead because we haven’t done that so much. I felt that the players did it in a mature way. It gives a lot for the confidence, I hope.

“The only way you can unite everybody in and around the club is to win football games and play good.”

Barnsley enjoyed a decent spell with Carlton Morris having a long-range effort saved by David Marshall and Josh Benson putting a free-kick over.

Jordan Williams made a good run, beating several players before putting his effort over.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes ((left) challenges Barnsley's Michal Helik (Pic ture: PA)

The hosts threatened again when Amine Bassi received the ball from Morris around 25 yards and fired in a shot which only just missed the target. Michal Helik made a vital block to thwart Gray inside the area, deflecting the striker’s shot off-target. Callum Styles dragged his effort wide after combining with Bassi.

Quina found the net with a left-footed drive which went in off the underside of the bar after Marshall got a hand to it.

Barnsley: Collins, Williams, Helik, Andersen, Gomes, Styles, J Benson (Palmer 69), Quina (Cole 81), Vita, Morris, Bassi. Unused substitutes: Walton, Moon, Hondermarck, Halme, Wolfe.

QPR: Marshall, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Odubajo, Hendrick (Johansen 62), Field, Wallace (Adomah 67), Chair, Gray (Austin 62), Dykes. Unused substitutes: Dieng, Amos, Thomas, Sanderson.