Exeter City have three players out and one doubt for Barnsley clash

Latest Exeter City team news as they prepare to face Barnsley this evening

Exeter City remain without Southampton loan man Kegs Chauke for the visit of Barnsley this evening. The midfielder is still on international duty with South Africa U23s.

Long-term absentees Gary Woods and Kyle Taylor are also sidelined for the Grecians as the pair continue their respective recoveries. Gary Caldwell’s side saw Jake Caprice sit out last time out in their 5-0 win over Accrington Stanley and will have to assess him before they take on the Tykes.

Exeter have lost once in their last five outings and will be in confident mood as they look to dent Barnsley’s automatic promotion hopes. They are currently 11th in the table but play-offs are still 15 points away for the Devon outfit.

The Tykes beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 at Oakwell in their last outing and have sat back and watched the majority of their League One rivals in action over the weekend during the international break. Michael Duff’s men will be eager to take advantage of the Owls’ slip up against Forest Green Rovers with a win at St James Park tonight.