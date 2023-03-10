Plymouth Argyle without first-team duo as they prepare for Barnsley clash

The latest Plymouth Argyle injury news as they prepare to face Barnsley

Plymouth Argyle remain without a few first-team players ahead of their trip to Barnsley this weekend. However, they don’t have any fresh concerns after their win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Striker Sam Cosgrove remains out of action for the Pilgrims with a calf strain, whilst defender Dan Scarr continues to battle back from a foot injury.

Speaking ahead of their game against Barnsley, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has said: “There are no issues from the other night. All good. A few tired bodies as you would expect.

“The output from the last two games, physically, has been high. The distances that Elliot (Turner, Argyle’s head of fitness and conditioning) says we have covered have been really good. There are a few stiff bodies but no major concerns.”

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Michael Cooper is out until the end of the season, whilst Conor Grant, Adam Randell, Tyreik Wright all missed their last clash.

Barnsley won 3-1 at home to Portsmouth last time out with James Norwood, Nicky Cadden and Devante Cole on the scoresheet and they are currently 4th in the League One table as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the Championship. Michael Duff has done an impressive job at Oakwell this term since his switch from Cheltenham Town last summer.