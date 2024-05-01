The 44-year-old had been linked with the head coach vacancy at Oakwell, which opened last week when Neill Collins was axed. However, he has put the minds of Orient fans at ease by penning fresh terms.

He has been rewarded for the stellar job he has done at Brisbane Road with a three-year deal. Wellens said: “I’m really excited about what the next three years can bring us. We have got a group of players that are young and can improve and the fact that we only finished 11 points off the play-offs with the number of injuries that we had this season excites me for the future.

“I love working for this club and the relationships I have developed here have all contributed to the success that we have had so far. I wouldn’t have signed if I wasn’t excited about the future of this club and I’m looking forward to hopefully taking it to the next level.

Richie Wellens has been in charge of Leyton Orient since 2022. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support and my message to fans would be that my ambition is to get to the very highest level that I can. That will never change and hopefully, we can do that together at Leyton Orient.”

Barnsley have also been linked with MK Dons boss Mike Williamson, while reports have suggested Dominik Thalhammer was targeted before work permit issues were encountered.

Martin Devaney is currently at the helm on an interim basis and is currently preparing the Reds to compete in the League One play-offs.

Leyton Orient’s director of football Martin Ling said: “It’s brilliant that we have been able to secure Richie’s future so soon after the season has ended. As everyone knows, the summer is a very important time for any football club and this news will only help us with our summer recruitment.