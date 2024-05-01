Barnsley head coach speculation quelled as former Doncaster Rovers man commits to Leyton Orient
The 44-year-old had been linked with the head coach vacancy at Oakwell, which opened last week when Neill Collins was axed. However, he has put the minds of Orient fans at ease by penning fresh terms.
He has been rewarded for the stellar job he has done at Brisbane Road with a three-year deal. Wellens said: “I’m really excited about what the next three years can bring us. We have got a group of players that are young and can improve and the fact that we only finished 11 points off the play-offs with the number of injuries that we had this season excites me for the future.
“I love working for this club and the relationships I have developed here have all contributed to the success that we have had so far. I wouldn’t have signed if I wasn’t excited about the future of this club and I’m looking forward to hopefully taking it to the next level.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their support and my message to fans would be that my ambition is to get to the very highest level that I can. That will never change and hopefully, we can do that together at Leyton Orient.”
Barnsley have also been linked with MK Dons boss Mike Williamson, while reports have suggested Dominik Thalhammer was targeted before work permit issues were encountered.
Martin Devaney is currently at the helm on an interim basis and is currently preparing the Reds to compete in the League One play-offs.
Leyton Orient’s director of football Martin Ling said: “It’s brilliant that we have been able to secure Richie’s future so soon after the season has ended. As everyone knows, the summer is a very important time for any football club and this news will only help us with our summer recruitment.
“Players want to come and play for Richie Wellens, and Richie and his staff have a proven track record of improving players. We have got a great relationship and I’m looking forward to working closely with him this summer and over the next three years as we look to keep improving in all areas on the footballing side of the club.”
