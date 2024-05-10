Barnsley, Leicester City and Southampton men are among the frontrunners to join Huddersfield Town this summer.

A summer of rebuilding is ahead for the Terriers, who endured a dismal 2023/24 campaign and fell out of the Championship. Huddersfield boss Andre Breitenreiter was brutally honest regarding the state of the squad in the latter stages of the season, suggesting there will be an overhaul before the new campaign begins.

The players Huddersfield recruit must not only be talented, they will need to be the right type of character. Breitenreiter has openly discussed the importance of attitude and recently said: “You need other [new] characters to have success. For that, you have to find the right players for the future. Fans deserve honest boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have a lot of them and good characters. Maybe sometimes, you can handle two or three times [of poor behaviour from other players], but the group was too big.

Herbie Kane was a key figure for Barnsley in the 2023/24 season. Image: Tony Johnson

"When you ask them, I know the answer: ‘Oh, there were four managers this season, they were not the right ones.’ They always find excuses. We will see which players find a good new club because the other clubs ask about characters and then it must be difficult to find clubs. But we will see what happens in the future."

Ahead of a busy summer for the Terriers, here are the players Business2Community believe are most likely to be added to the Huddersfield ranks.

Herbie Kane - 2/1

A classy operator at League One level, Kane is a key figure for Barnsley and has racked up over 100 appearances for the Reds.

Marc Albrighton - 11/4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versatile, experienced and a well-respected character, Albrighton would tick a lot of boxes for Huddersfield. Having struggled for game time at Leicester City, a move further down the EFL may be on the cards.

Jed Steer - 3/1

The goalkeeper ended his lengthy association with Aston Villa last year and ended the 2023/24 season between the sticks for Peterborough United.

Alex McCarthy - 5/1

Another seasoned stopper, McCarthy plies his trade in the Championship for Southampton but faces stiff competition in the Saints goalkeeping department.

Paddy McNair - 6/1

A vastly experienced operator, McNair is out of contract at Middlesbrough this summer and appears set to seek pastures. He is able of operating in defence and midfield and would arguably be a coup for any League One side.

Marko Marosi - 13/2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-established at League One level, Marosi has been Shrewsbury Town’s first choice between the sticks since 2021.

Tom Carroll - 8/1

The midfielder, who boasts Premier League experience and England under-21 caps, is currently in negotiations with Exeter City over a new deal.

Jonson Clarke-Harris - 9/1

Speculation regarding the forward has been rife over the last year and the Peterborough United frontman would be a shrewd addition to a League One frontline.

Joe Powell - 12/1