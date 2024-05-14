With just one game of the regular League One season remaining, the Reds opted to pull the trigger and relieve Collins of his duties. They were led into the final game, as well as the play-offs, by interim head coach Martin Devaney.

Barnsley could not emulate their 2023 feat and defeat Bolton Wanderers over two legs, meaning the Trotters will be facing Oxford United at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

A number of names have been linked with the Oakwell post, including former Reds boss Michael Duff. However, speculation was brought to an abrupt end when Duff was unveiled as the new Huddersfield Town head coach.

Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer was an early favourite for the role but ran into work permit problems that prevented him taking charge. These stumbling blocks have left the Oakwell faithful in the dark over who will be leading the Reds into the 2024/25 campaign.

Here are the latest BetVictor favourites to land the role.