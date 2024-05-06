Barnsley next manager: Clear favourite emerges ahead of former Chelsea, Swansea City and Leeds United men

As Barnsley prepare for the second leg of their play-off semi-final, they remain under the control of interim head coach Martin Devaney.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2024, 10:09 BST

‘Disco’ took the reins temporarily following the sacking of Neill Collins, overseeing the final game of the regular season and the first leg. He has an uphill battle on his hands, with the Reds heading into the second leg with a deficit to overturn against Bolton Wanderers.

Various names have been circulated as potential successor at Oakwell, although an appointment has not yet been made. Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer was strongly linked with the role but reports have suggested he encountered work permit issues.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Richie Wellens was also reported to be a potential target but committed his future to Leyton Orient by signing a new contract. As uncertainty over the club’s next step lingers, here are the latest BetVictor favourites to pick up the baton from Devaney.

Here are the favourites for the head coach vacancy at Barnsley.

1. Favourites for head coach role at Barnsley

Here are the favourites for the head coach vacancy at Barnsley. Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Daniel Webb

33/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Cameron Toshack

33/1 Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Brian Barry-Murphy

33/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyChelseaSwansea CityLeeds UnitedRichie WellensBolton Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.