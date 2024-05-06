‘Disco’ took the reins temporarily following the sacking of Neill Collins, overseeing the final game of the regular season and the first leg. He has an uphill battle on his hands, with the Reds heading into the second leg with a deficit to overturn against Bolton Wanderers.

Various names have been circulated as potential successor at Oakwell, although an appointment has not yet been made. Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer was strongly linked with the role but reports have suggested he encountered work permit issues.

Richie Wellens was also reported to be a potential target but committed his future to Leyton Orient by signing a new contract. As uncertainty over the club’s next step lingers, here are the latest BetVictor favourites to pick up the baton from Devaney.