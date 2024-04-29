It was not a particularly glamorous performance but it proved effective, setting up a semi-final showdown with Bolton Wanderers. However, speaking after the draw, Devaney admitted he does not know if he will be in charge for the play-offs.

He said: “I don’t know whether I’ll be here so let’s just concentrate on today. Let’s enjoy tonight, let the dust settle and then I’m sure we’ll know where we’re going on Monday.”

It now remains to be seen who will be at the helm when Barnsley host Bolton for the first leg of their semi-final on Friday (May 3). Dominik Thalhammer was installed as an early favourite with bookmakers but has now been joined at the top of the favourites list.

