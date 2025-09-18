Barnsley are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on Swindon Town marksman Aaron Drinan.

The 27-year-old cut his teeth in his native Republic of Ireland, eventually moving from Waterford to Ipswich Town in 2018.

First-team opportunities proved limited at Portman Road, but a switch to Leyton Orient in 2021 gave Drinan a new lease of life.

The goals eventually dried up for the forward at Brisbane Road, prompting a move to Swindon in February 2024.

It has not all been plain-sailing at the County Ground but Drinan has hit the ground running this term, scoring six goals in eight league appearances.

Aaron Drinan has been linked with a clutch of clubs - including Barnsley. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Aaron Drinan eyed by League One clubs

A step up from League Two could be on the cards for the Robins frontman, with Barnsley among those said to be on his trail.

SportsBoom have claimed the Reds are among the many clubs monitoring the forward’s progress with a view to potentially making a January move.

AFC Wimbledon are also believed to be interested, as are Exeter City and Lincoln City. A fee would be required to sign Drinan, who penned a new two-year deal in June.

Aaron Drinan was first brought to British shores by Ipswich Town. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Aaron Drinan on Swindon Town stay

After agreeing terms, he said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay at Swindon. I’ve enjoyed every minute here, and I believe we’re building something special.

“The fans have been brilliant, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward with the club over the next two seasons.

“From the dressing room to the fans, everything about this club feels right to me. I’m really pleased to get the deal done."

